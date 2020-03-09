Multiple chances for rain this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are once again tracking chances for rain across the ArkLaTex. The possibility of wet weather will begin to today especially across northern portions of the viewing area. We are not expecting significant amounts of rain and it should clear out by your Tuesday commute. For most of the week cloud cover will dominate the skies even if you are able to stay dry. Rain chances will really start to ramp back up on Friday as we tracking a cold front moving into the region. There is an increasing possibility that we could see rain showers Friday through Sunday so those umbrellas could get some decent work this week.
As you head out the door and get ready to start your day you may want to grab your umbrellas as you head out the door, especially if you live north of I-20. A weak frontal boundary will push through the region later today bringing some light to moderate rain to the region. The heaviest rain will be concentrated across northern parts of the viewing area today. Even with the rain temperatures will continue to move up with highs in the upper 60s for most of us.
As we move ahead to the middle part of the week, the rain should move out but the clouds will be sticking around. The best chance for some sunshine will come on Tuesday where we could see some decent breaks in the clouds during the afternoon, but that won’t last long. Clouds will be thickening quickly again on Wednesday and those clouds will last into the weekend. Temperatures will be our bright spot here with high temperatures now trending towards the mid to upper 70s.
As we look ahead to next weekend rain chances unfortunately will be returning to the ArkLaTex. The chances for wet weather start to ramp up on Friday as new disturbance will be pushing through the region. This frontal boundary will slow down and possibly stall as we go into the weekend leading to multiple chances for wet weather throughout the region. There is also the potential for some thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, but we will have to wait and see for any severe potential. Temperatures will continue to be mild with highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday before we start to cool down on Sunday.
So get ready for a potentially warm and wet week across the ArkLaTex! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
