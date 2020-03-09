Multiple chances for rain this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are once again tracking chances for rain across the ArkLaTex. The possibility of wet weather will begin to today especially across northern portions of the viewing area. We are not expecting significant amounts of rain and it should clear out by your Tuesday commute. For most of the week cloud cover will dominate the skies even if you are able to stay dry. Rain chances will really start to ramp back up on Friday as we tracking a cold front moving into the region. There is an increasing possibility that we could see rain showers Friday through Sunday so those umbrellas could get some decent work this week.