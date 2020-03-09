Man shot at least 7 times, search for suspect ongoing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to an overnight incident report, officers responded to the 2900 block of Victor Street in Shreveport for a shooting. They learned a man had been shot several times and was taken to a Shreveport hospital.
During the investigation, police discovered the man had been shot several times in the stomach, back and left leg.
Police say they are working to develop a suspect, but the gunman may be traveling in a red-colored SUV.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.