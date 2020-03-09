Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond returned from a leg injury to score 28 points and add 17 rebounds and Kevin Love made a big 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 132-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Drummond missed the past three games with a strained calf. He made a layup that Love followed with his 3 to put Cleveland up five. Collin Sexton added 26 points for the Cavs and Matthew Dellavedova had 14 and 11 assists. DeMar DeRozen scored 25 to lead the Spurs, who were again without center LaMarcus Aldridge. He has a shoulder injury.
DALLAS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored the game’s final six points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-109. Despite leading for most of the game, the Pacers found themselves down 109-104 with 3:14 to play but held the Mavericks scoreless the rest of the way. Doncic scored 36 points and Tim Hardaway Jr., scored 20 of his 30 in the second half.
HOUSTON (AP) — D.J. Augustin scored 24 points off the bench, Aaron Gordon added 19 and the Orlando Magic got a 126-106 win over slumping Houston to hand the Rockets their fourth straight loss. The Rockets won six in a row before hitting this rough patch in which they haven’t just lost games but have looked out of sorts in losses to the Knicks, Clippers and Hornets before Sunday’s defeat. Houston's four-game losing streak matches a season high.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander felt soreness in his triceps and made an early exit from an exhibition start Sunday, and the AL Cy Young Award winner was headed for more tests. Verlander was set to pitch four innings against the New York Mets. But with his velocity down from his previous start, Verlander was pulled after two scoreless innings. The 37-year-old Verlander was slowed by a groin injury earlier in spring training. Verlander was dominant last year, going 21-6 for the Astros and leading the majors in wins. He also pitched the most innings in baseball and struck out a career-high 300.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday. The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the face by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in the first inning of a spring training game. Calhoun fell on his back, put his hands over his face and was eventually carried off on a cart. The Rangers said he was taken to a hospital and had a CT scan, which revealed a fracture of his jaw. He's expected to be re-examined Monday.
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike has been selected as the Big 12 player of the year by the league's coaches. Baylor's Scott Drew was named coach of the year in the voting by his conference peers. The Big 12 awards were announced Sunday, the day after the end of the regular season. Azubuike is averaging 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds a game. The 7-footer is also shooting an NCAA-best 74.8% from the field for the regular-season champion Jayhawks. Big 12 runner-up Baylor is 26-4 and spent five weeks as the nation's No. 1 team. The Bears also set a Big 12 record with 23 wins in a row.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 15 points, including the decisive free throw with 0.9 second left, to help Iowa State stun No. 2 Baylor 57-56, ending the Lady Bears' 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak on Sunday. The Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big !2) last lost a conference regular season game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017. Their only other loss this season came to South Carolina in November in a Thanksgiving tournament. Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens' layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer.
HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and No. 21 Houston defeated Memphis 64-57. Grimes scored 15 second-half points, which led a 17-2 run for the Cougars. Nate Hinton had 13 points for Houston, which shot 34% overall including 48% in the second half. Precious Achiuwa had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Lester Quinones added 10 points for Memphis. The Cougars will finish at least in a tie for second in the American Athletic Conference.