Grant helps dental clinic serve rural Arklatex communities

Days ago the clinic was surprised to hear they were awarded a grant for 2020. They were given nearly $25,000 to buy specialized equipment like a 3-D printer and a scanner. That will allow the clinic to make impressions for crowns and other dental work at a lower cost to the patient. If you’re interested in helping our area Children’s Miracle Network and you like the outdoors, you can “Fish for a Cause”. Despino Tire is holding a bass tournament Sunday, April 5th at Toledo Bend. First place would win $20,000. You can sign up by clicking here.