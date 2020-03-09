Grant helps dental clinic serve rural Arklatex communities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Vital equipment, specialized training and high-tech machines. Those are some of the items purchased by CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, our area Children’s Miracle Network hospital, to improve medical programs and clinics in need. More than $180,000 worth of grants from your donations to Children’s Miracle Network were handed out to 17 programs.
One of those programs is a dental clinic in Coushatta that can give kids in nearby parishes dental care they would otherwise go without.
Fletter Taylor has been a nurse at Red River Parish Elementary for nearly 20 years. She has been keeping students healthy at the school and now has another way to keep them feeling well, through their smile.
"It's really a blessing for us in this community.”
Red River Elementary partnered with CHRISTUS Coushatta Dental Care to give many students dental treatments they would otherwise go without. It’s the only dental clinic in the parish and accommodates several of the surrounding communities as well.
“Many of these students would go without dental care because they can’t get to some of the bigger cities like Alexandria, Natchitoches and Shreveport.”
Dr. Morgan Van Zandt is the dentist at the clinic. She said she will see about a half dozen students daily at her office. "A lot of the surrounding communities don't have access to dental care. There's no other dentist besides myself and my colleague that works out here. Other than us there's no dentist for miles and miles and miles."
Last year the clinic was able to help a number of its patients with new teeth cleaning tools and a portable x-ray machine. Those tools were bought using your donations to Children’s Miracle Network.
Days ago the clinic was surprised to hear they were awarded a grant for 2020. They were given nearly $25,000 to buy specialized equipment like a 3-D printer and a scanner. That will allow the clinic to make impressions for crowns and other dental work at a lower cost to the patient. If you’re interested in helping our area Children’s Miracle Network and you like the outdoors, you can “Fish for a Cause”. Despino Tire is holding a bass tournament Sunday, April 5th at Toledo Bend. First place would win $20,000. You can sign up by clicking here.
