Alabama St. faces Southern in SWAC quarters

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tobi Ewuosho is averaging 12.9 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Leon Daniels is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been led by Ahsante Shivers, who is averaging 9.7 points.EXCELLENT EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.