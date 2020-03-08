SUSLA partners with Southern Shreveport-Jags to bring college football to ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University at Shreveport is partnering with Southern Shreveport-Jags to bring a college football program to the ArkLaTex.
A special event was held at Independence Stadium to announce the partnership.
According to Southern Shreveport-Jags CEO Lalita Jenkins, “this opportunity will allow athletes who are seeking Division 1 opportunities after national signing day to maintain their eligibility and potentially play football with college teams across the nation.”
The team will play against junior college teams such as Blinn College, Navarro College, and Tyler Junior College.
Thirty-five student-athletes have committed to the program.
On March 14th at 9:00 AM, the team will host tryouts at Independence Stadium. There is a $30 fee to tryout, which will cover operational expenses.
University officials say SUSLA will provide course offerings, testing services, student housing, meals, and academic services.
For more information on Shreveport-Jags Football email Lalita Jenkins Jenkins.ssjagsfootball@gmail.com or to learn about the enrollment process at SUSLA, email infor.ssjags@gmail.com
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.