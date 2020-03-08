Man shot in leg, stomach while taking out trash

Man injured in Timberline subdivision shooting
By Danielle Scruggs and Charitee Blackmon | March 7, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 9:06 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in his leg and stomach, while taking out the trash.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Calderwood Drive, in the Western Hills neighborhood.

Sheriff's still on the scene.
Sheriff's still on the scene. (Source: KSLA)
The victim was taking out the trash when he was shot
The victim was taking out the trash when he was shot (Source: KSLA)

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.