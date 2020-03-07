Some Shreveport homeowners urge city to repair roads

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is proposing more than $9 million to repair roads, drainage and for other city projects.
The plan involves all six city districts but the money is not evenly distributed.
Some districts will receive millions for repairs and others will only see thousands of dollars.
In Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood, several homeowners say they are fed up with poor road conditions.
“In my 10 years since being here, I have not seen anything done," Dr. W. Gabriel Taylor says. "In fact, I have raised cane to get sidewalks on my street.”
Taylor is heavily invested in his neighborhood. He maintains the Allendale Garden and mows several of his elderly neighbors yards.
“I would like to see our roads improved and more of our sidewalks done," Taylor said.
Other neighbors in the community echoed the same sentiment as Taylor. They stressed how their cars have endured constant damage because of pot holes, cracks and sharp objects in the road.
A couple weeks ago District C Councilman John Nickleson and District D Councilman Grayson Boucher took a tour of District A, which includes the Allendale neighborhood.
On Friday, District A Councilman Willie Bradford and District C Councilman John Nickleson took a trip to Councilman Boucher’s district.
It’s still only a proposed plan, but several Allendale residents want the city to give attention to their roads.
