Pleasant and dry weekend. Rain returns Monday.

Work Week: Starting on Monday, and upper-level disturbance will bring back our rain chances. Rain will first move in to our most northern zones in the ArkLaTex near McCurtain county. During the day, rain and possibly a few non-severe thunderstorms will become more widespread so keep the rain gear with you. Highs on Monday will reach the 70s. As far as rain, it should be drying up by Tuesday morning. By Wednesday, tracking more rain, mostly in the northern corner of the ArkLaTex, but on and off showers continue into Thursday and Friday. Temperature wise, Tuesday, temperatures will be in the upper 70s with mild overnight lows in the low 60s. Keep checking in as we get more information on the rain chances and timing here on the web on our KSLA First Alert Weather App.