Pleasant and dry weekend. Rain returns Monday.

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! We’re in store for another great weekend! Dry weather for Saturday and Sunday with spring-like temperatures once again. We know that dry weather during spring doesnt last long, so rain comes back soon in your forecast. Dont forget, set your clocks AHEAD one hour before bed tonight as we lose one hour of sleep, but at least we gain more daylight!
Today: expect a partly to mostly cloudy morning and afternoon. Thankfully, we’ll stay dry despite the cloud cover. It was chilly this morning, but highs this afternoon will reach the mid 60s. Winds today will be out of the southeast 5-10mph. This evening if you’re headed out for a night of fun temperatures will drop to the upper 50s with skies partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows returning chilly in the low to mid 40s. Dont forget to set your clocks forward tonight before bed! It’s also a good time to replace batteries in your smoke detector and weather radios.
Sunday: The work/church commute will feature temperatures in the 40s, but we’ll more than make up for the chilly weather by the afternoon. Highs will in the upper 60s near 70s, although I don’t doubt some areas will reach the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with increasing clouds during the evening. Winds are out of the south once again 5-10mph.
Work Week: Starting on Monday, and upper-level disturbance will bring back our rain chances. Rain will first move in to our most northern zones in the ArkLaTex near McCurtain county. During the day, rain and possibly a few non-severe thunderstorms will become more widespread so keep the rain gear with you. Highs on Monday will reach the 70s. As far as rain, it should be drying up by Tuesday morning. By Wednesday, tracking more rain, mostly in the northern corner of the ArkLaTex, but on and off showers continue into Thursday and Friday. Temperature wise, Tuesday, temperatures will be in the upper 70s with mild overnight lows in the low 60s. Keep checking in as we get more information on the rain chances and timing here on the web on our KSLA First Alert Weather App.
Have a fantastic weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
