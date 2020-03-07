Legislative session begins Monday, auto insurance rates & budget among the big issues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Longtime independent insurance agent Dan Burghardt hears the same refrain from customers over and over.
"Why is my auto insurance so high? How can I possibly afford these prices?” Burghardt, who has been an agent or 40 years, said.
On Monday, state lawmakers convene for the 2020 legislative session and auto insurance rates will be a hot topic.
"I think anyone who drives a car or owns a business that has trucks, or any type of vehicle is concerned about the high cost of car insurance. I expect a lot of pieces of legislation to move,” Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie said.
Louisiana has the second-highest auto insurance rates in the country noted Burghardt.
"I’ve seen over the years the cost of it going up, up and up,” Burghardt said.
Business groups and the insurance industry are pushing for tort reform which includes a call for a change in the threshold for a jury trial related to injury claims and car wrecks.
Currently, the threshold is $50,000 but there is legislation to lower it to $5,000.
“Hardly ever a jury trial is set up where consumers can go in and take a look at what’s the injury, what’s the impact and have any type of input on it,” Burghardt said, “And most of these cases are determined between a judge overseeing what an insurance company is going to pay out.”
Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, has a package of bills to eliminate discrimination in how rates are determined.
One would prohibit insurance rate determinations based on whether the insured driver is a widow or widower.
Burghardt says currently it comes down to a multi-car discount.
"If you are married and you have two cars in a household then that rate is determined based on a two-car discount which is almost 40-percent,” he said.
Another of Luneau’s bills would prohibit rates based on a driver’s credit score or rating.
"Driving around responsible and credit scores, it all ties in as a statement of responsibility and it dictates in the form of a discount,” Burghardt said.
A third bill would bar rate classifications based upon the gender of a driver over the age of 25 and a fourth by Luneau would keep insurers from charging members of the military more for auto insurance just because they were deployed.
"It’s a continuous coverage discount. Once you get rid of your car and you leave, military people especially, that should be addressed, they be shouldn’t be coming back from serving their country and charged a penalty for not having insurance,” Burghardt said.
This year is not the first time there has been legislation to lower auto insurance rates and Henry sought to temper expectations.
"I don’t think one particular piece of legislation is going to have a dramatic effect on car insurance,” Henry said. “Manage expectations of when the session ends if we pass all the bills, we’d like on tort reform I wouldn’t expect to see a 50 percent drop in your car insurance.
Lawmakers will also work on a new state budget and other issues.
“The sales tax rolls off in 2025, so we want to make sure that we’re preparing for that a little bit each year. I think sports wagering is going to come back,” Henry said. “I have a referendum to allow each parish to see whether or not they want to have sports wagering in their parish.”
