Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (AP) — Complaints about noise and smell have prompted a Louisiana town to ban roosters and restrict animals such as chickens and horses. The American Press reports the Lake Arthur Town Council voted 4-1 on Wednesday to ban roosters, pigs, hogs, goats, emus and sheep within town limits. Chickens and hens are limited to six per resident and cannot run free. Horses and cows must be kept on a minimum of four acres of land. The sole dissenting vote came from an alderman who says he doesn't approve of banning something that could be used for food. Violators of the ordinance could face a $500 fine and/or 60 days in jail.