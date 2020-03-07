Caddo Sheriff’s Office investigate neighborhood shooting

The victim was taking out the trash when he was shot

By Charitee Blackmon | March 7, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 9:45 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sherrif’s are investigating an early home shooting.

According to Caddo Parish dispatch, sheriff’s received the call a little after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7 to a shooting in the 4000 block of Calderwood Drive that’s in the Western Hills neighborhood.

When sheriff’s arrived they found a man shot in his leg and stomach.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman did get away.

Police are still investigating the scene. This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

