Caddo Sheriff’s Office investigate neighborhood shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sherrif’s are investigating an early home shooting.
According to Caddo Parish dispatch, sheriff’s received the call a little after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7 to a shooting in the 4000 block of Calderwood Drive that’s in the Western Hills neighborhood.
When sheriff’s arrived they found a man shot in his leg and stomach.
He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The gunman did get away.
Police are still investigating the scene. This is a developing story.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.