Sunny Friday, Clouds for weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After a long week of clouds and rain we finally got to see some sunshine yesterday and there is plenty more where that came from! We are expecting beautiful weather as we finish out the work week. As we move into the weekend more clouds will return to the ArkLaTex, but the dry weather will be able to stick around. After we spring forward on Sunday we get our next chance for rain on Monday. This will not be a significant rain event, but more than likely showers that will be impacting your morning and evening commutes. After Monday clouds will stick around as we go through the middle of the week. The good news is even though we will be stuck with the clouds temperatures will be comfortable with highs in the mid 70s for most of the week.