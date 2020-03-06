Sunny Friday, Clouds for weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After a long week of clouds and rain we finally got to see some sunshine yesterday and there is plenty more where that came from! We are expecting beautiful weather as we finish out the work week. As we move into the weekend more clouds will return to the ArkLaTex, but the dry weather will be able to stick around. After we spring forward on Sunday we get our next chance for rain on Monday. This will not be a significant rain event, but more than likely showers that will be impacting your morning and evening commutes. After Monday clouds will stick around as we go through the middle of the week. The good news is even though we will be stuck with the clouds temperatures will be comfortable with highs in the mid 70s for most of the week.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses along with a light jacket. A weak cold front is rolling through the region and while we really won’t see any cloud cover, our temperatures will be pushed down into the low to mid 60s. We will also see a light breeze out of the north at around 10 to 15 MPH.
Heading into the weekend, cloud cover but not rain, will be returning to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures on Saturday will once again be a little on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 60s, but on Sunday expect temperatures to start moving back up again with highs close to 70. While we will have cloud cover if you have any weekend plans you should have nothing to be concerned about. Don’t forget to turn those clocks forward before you go to bed Saturday night.
Moving ahead to next week, our next chance for rain comes as soon as we start the new week. This will not be a huge event, rather widespread shower activity throughout the day. While an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out any severe weather appears to be extremely unlikely,. After Monday rain chance should be relatively low, but a couple showers Tuesday through Thursday are possible. What is likely are some warm temperatures for the ArkLaTex all week long with highs expected to be in the low to mid 70s.
So breakout the sunglasses once again for today and get ready for a warm week next week. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
