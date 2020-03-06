Shreveport officer honored for arrest in cop killer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport police officer and his K-9 officer has rewarded a special award for his part in the arrest of a man accused of murdering an East Texas sheriff.
Shreveport police K-9 officer Cpl. Labrian Marsden was given the ‘Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses’ award for his arrest of Gregory Newson, the man accused of Murdering Panola County Sheriff Deputy Chris Dickerson.
The fatal shooting happened about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on Farm-to-Market Road 10 near Farm-to-Market Road 2260, according to the Sheriff’s Office and Staff Sgt. Jean Dark, of the Texas Department of Public Safety. That’s at Gary City, a town about seven miles south of Carthage, Texas.
Dickerson died at the hospital from those gunshot wounds.
Newson was arrested in Bunscombe, La., after a police chase. He has been in jail in La. since that arrest.
On February 27, 2020, Newson was extradited back to Gregg County. He is being held on $3 million bond. He has been booked into the Gregg County Jail. Officials were not able to comment as to why he was booked into Gregg County Jail, as opposed to Panola County. We will continue to update as details emerge.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.