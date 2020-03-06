SFA looks to extend streak vs SHSU

SUPER SENIORS: Sam Houston State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kai Mitchell, Chad Bowie, RJ Smith and Dainan Swoope have combined to account for 48 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Bearkats points over the team's last five games.NUTALL IS A FORCE: Zach Nutall has connected on 33.3 percent of the 120 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 72.8 percent of his foul shots this season.