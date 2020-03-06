Public briefing on Coronavirus preparedness Friday, Mar. 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local leaders are gathering to brief the public on Coronavirus preparedness. According to a news release, Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 6.
There are no confirmed cases in the State of Louisiana, at this time.
Dr. Martha Whyte, the Regional Director for the Office of Public Health Region 7, will provide the public with information pertinent to the Coronavirus and outline precautions that area residents can take to prevent the spread of the virus into Northwest Louisiana.
Representatives from Caddo Homeland Security, Bossier City, Caddo Parish Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System, LSU Health Sciences Center, Ochsner LSU Health, Willis-Knighton, and Committee of 100 will also be present.
