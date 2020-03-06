Police work to find burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need your help identifying a man accused of breaking into a car.
According to police, the burglary happened Monday, Feb. 17 in the 3400 block of Mertis Avenue.
Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect from a different location and provided photos extracted from the video to release to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
Please provide CAD # 20-028303 with your tip.
