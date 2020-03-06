Police seek women accused of stealing from Old Navy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Shreveport police are looking for two women accused of stealing from Old Navy.
Police were called on Friday, Feb. 28 to the Old Navy in the 6600 block of Youree Drive on reports of theft.
When officers arrived workers of the store told police two females came into the store and took several items by placing merchandise in their undergarments and exiting the store.
The incident was caught on surveillance and police photos were taken with hopes of someone identifying these two individuals.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.
Please provide CAD # 20-034193 with your tip.
