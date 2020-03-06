Memphis faces tough test vs No. 21 Houston

SAVVY SENIORS: Houston's Nate Hinton, Caleb Mills and DeJon Jarreau have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NIFTY NATE: Hinton has connected on 38.8 percent of the 116 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over his last three games. He's also made 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.