How to get a refund for canceled trips due to Coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Spring Break coming up and many people booking for vacations, fears of how the coronavirus might affect travel have forced some people to cancel their plans.
If you’re concerned about your scheduled travel, here are some things you need to keep in mind so you’re not out a bunch of money.
First, check to see if there are travel restrictions imposed at the destination where you’re headed. If you’re going over to Europe, there are some travel restrictions in place right now which can make getting your money back much easier.
Next, contact your travel provider. Check with your airline, hotel, or any other arrangements you’ve made to find out if they have cancellation policies.
There are several airlines that have suspended flights to impacted areas through the end of April. Some places like AirBNB have what’s called an “extenuating circumstances policy” that would give you a free refund for travel or health warnings.
If you’re unable to get refunds for your flights or room for whatever reason you can look into your credit card and see if the purchases you made with that particular card are covered under travel cancellation benefits.
Some cards have built-in benefits that reimburse you for non-refundable travel purchases. Some of those reasons included terroristic activity, extreme weather, and doctor-imposed quarantines for health reasons.
The best thing to do would be to check with your credit card company.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.