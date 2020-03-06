FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth arrives next week

Temperatures in the days ahead may have you thinking that spring is finally here for good in the ArkLaTex. We’ve had a few warm days here and there, but the mild weather hasn’t lasted for more than a day or two. Our first extended stretch of warm weather this year is expected to begin starting next week.
We do have a cold night to get through first. Weekend temperatures will start off in the 30s Saturday morning with frost possible in parts ArkLaTex.
Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be near average for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.
The trend through at least mid-March is for above average temperatures, not just for the ArkLaTex, but for much of the country east of the Rockies.
Forecast highs all of next week are expected in the 70s and we could get close to 80 in some places.
