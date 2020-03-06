FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth arrives next week

FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth arrives next week
Warmer than average temperatures expected through mid-March (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | March 6, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 4:13 PM

Temperatures in the days ahead may have you thinking that spring is finally here for good in the ArkLaTex. We’ve had a few warm days here and there, but the mild weather hasn’t lasted for more than a day or two. Our first extended stretch of warm weather this year is expected to begin starting next week.

We do have a cold night to get through first. Weekend temperatures will start off in the 30s Saturday morning with frost possible in parts ArkLaTex.

We'll start off cold Saturday morning
We'll start off cold Saturday morning (Source: KSLA)

Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be near average for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.

Temperatures will be near average this weekend
Temperatures will be near average this weekend (Source: KSLA)

The trend through at least mid-March is for above average temperatures, not just for the ArkLaTex, but for much of the country east of the Rockies.

Warmer than average temperatures expected through mid-March
Warmer than average temperatures expected through mid-March (Source: KSLA)

Forecast highs all of next week are expected in the 70s and we could get close to 80 in some places.

Temperatures will be in the 70s all of next week
Temperatures will be in the 70s all of next week (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you update on the warm stretch ahead and when we can expect to see some rain too. Here’s where you can always get the updated forecast:

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.