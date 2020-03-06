Dry weekend with rain on its way next week

(KSLA) - The dry weather will continue for a few more days. Saturday and Sunday will have more clouds around but there will not be any rain. The rain does arrive Monday and may possibly stick around most of next week.
This evening, the clouds will still be vacant and it will be a nice evening. There will not be any rain, but temperatures will be a little cool. You might need a jacket as you head out the door for any plans. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s and upper 40s.
Tonight, it will still be nice and clear with no rain around. It should be a rather quiet night with the weather. Temperatures will be a little chilly as the weekend starts. It will cool down to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Might want to grab that jacket if you’re out late tonight or up early tomorrow.
This weekend will also be nice. There will be more clouds around, but as of now, there is no chance of rain. Overall, I think it will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be passing clouds both days. Sunshine will be mixing its way in between those clouds though. At times, it may seem mostly sunny, other times it will seem more like mostly cloudy. So, I still expect it to be very pretty during the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s. Some places will get close to the 70 degree mark! Don’t forget the time change and shift your clocks forward an hour Saturday night before bed!
Next week will start off on a wet note. A weak cold front will approach from the north and will help create a few showers Monday. I have the rain chances up to 50%. It should not be a washout. It will mostly be light to moderate rainfall. There should be a few storms involved, but it does not appear to contain any severe weather. Rainfall amounts may only go up to a quarter of an inch at best. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will not cool down at all. It will actually warm up some more. Tuesday and Wednesday should warm up to the mid 70s! It’s a sign that Spring is not far away! Temperatures will remain in the 70s for all of next week.
There is also the possibility of some rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. That cold front that comes through Monday, will stall out. Depending on where it stalls will determine if we see any rain. If it stalls too far north, the rain chances will go down. We will have to wait until we get closer, but we will have a better idea in the next day or so over the weekend. As of now, I have a 20% chance of rain each of those three days.
Have a great weekend!
