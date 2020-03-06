Dry weekend with rain on its way next week

This weekend will also be nice. There will be more clouds around, but as of now, there is no chance of rain. Overall, I think it will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be passing clouds both days. Sunshine will be mixing its way in between those clouds though. At times, it may seem mostly sunny, other times it will seem more like mostly cloudy. So, I still expect it to be very pretty during the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s. Some places will get close to the 70 degree mark! Don’t forget the time change and shift your clocks forward an hour Saturday night before bed!