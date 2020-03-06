City of Minden unveils new mobile app

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) -There’s another app available for those who live in Webster Parish.
Last year the Webster Parish Convention & Visitors Commission unveiled a tourism app for the community, and now the city of Minden is doing the same.
Last week they rolled out a new app with a variety of different features.
“This is a big way for us to not only tell the citizens what’s happening in Minden, but what they can do (and) what benefits they can acquire from this,” said Social Media Director Will Gerding.
Gerding says they’ve spent the last year developing this app. The app will allow people the chance to view city council meetings and other agenda items, check out local businesses in the area, and even pay their utility bills.
He also says they are working with more local businesses to help them advertise sales and different deals they have to the public for free.
“That’s what businesses are doing to kind of endorse people to download the app because you’ll get those savings,” he said. “It just creates more publicity for those businesses.”
Kathryn Cropper owns a floral design store downtown called Red Blooms and says she has plans to put her business information on the app.
“If there’s somebody that’s not familiar with Minden, Louisiana (and they are) not from this town, but they want to know more about what’s going on in Minden, we have all of our events online,” she said. “All of the local businesses are online. They are able to be found...know what’s out there so I think it’s going to be very helpful.”
You can access the app in the Google Play store and the Apple store by typing in ‘City of Minden.’
The app is already available and free to download.
