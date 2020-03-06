Charges pending after accidental gun discharge at Texarkana College

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A Texarkana College student was injured late yesterday after the gun he was carrying accidentally discharged, according to authorities.
Campus Police Chief Stephen Gass said the incident occurred around 6 p.m. inside a classroom in the Career Education Center — luckily, class was not in session.
Gass said the 31-year-old was treated and released from a Texarkana hospital.
Texas law allows those with a conceal to carry permit to bring weapons on campus — but cannot show it.
According to Gass, this student did not have a license to carry.
"It was not an incident of trying to show it to anybody else," Gass said. "It was not any violence involved and as usual, our number one concern at the college is to make it sure that we provide safety for our campus."
The incident is facing both a criminal and administrative investigation.
