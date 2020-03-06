Bossier City PD warn of new phone scam

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Financial Task Force is alerting people of a phone scam in which thieves pose as Bossier City Police Department officials.
According to authorities, thieves tell victims that they have an active arrest warrant.
In order to recall the warrant, victims must pay them money.
Police say they have received several complaints about the scam calls Thursday and that real officers do not make calls demanding payment.
“It’s a horrible scam, there are a lot of people in tough situations," Kyle Still says. “They could fall victim to this scam and lose money.”
If you are a victim of this scam or received a call, contact the Bossier City Police Department.
