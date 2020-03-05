Skies clear quickly for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After dealing with the severe weather and drenching rain yesterday we are still dealing with some early rain this morning across the ArkLaTex. The good news is the rain is going to be moving out very quickly this morning. In fact, by the time many of you make it into work the sun should quickly start to breakout from the clouds. The sunny skies should stick around into our weekend until our next chance for wet weather will arrive early next week. While rain will return to the forecast on Monday temperatures will remain on the comfortable side with highs around 70 degrees. After the main batch of wet weather moves out Monday, a few pop up showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday next week.