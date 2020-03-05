Skies clear quickly for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After dealing with the severe weather and drenching rain yesterday we are still dealing with some early rain this morning across the ArkLaTex. The good news is the rain is going to be moving out very quickly this morning. In fact, by the time many of you make it into work the sun should quickly start to breakout from the clouds. The sunny skies should stick around into our weekend until our next chance for wet weather will arrive early next week. While rain will return to the forecast on Monday temperatures will remain on the comfortable side with highs around 70 degrees. After the main batch of wet weather moves out Monday, a few pop up showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning some of you may need to the rain gear briefly this morning. The main upper level low that was the catalyst for all of this rain in the first place is still moving through the southern part of the ArkLaTex, and until it moves out of the region some of us have to deal with showers. The good news is this low will be quickly moving out and most of us should see some sunshine by the mid morning hours. Expect beautiful weather this afternoon with highs right around the 70 degree mark.
Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend and overall tranquil weather pattern will dominate the region. Expect sunny weather along with slightly cooler temperatures on Friday that will be pleasant nonetheless. As we head through the weekend we will see more clouds across the ArkLaTex, but don’t anticipate any chances for rain. So if you have any big weekend plans you should be in great shape. Don’t forget that we turn those clocks forward one hour on Sunday morning.
Our next chance for rain will arrive as soon as we turn the page to next week. A weakening cold front will be moving through the region bring some showers back into your forecast. We aren’t anticipating rain or really even the chance for widespread thunderstorm activity at this point, just the chance for some nuisance showers throughout the region. While a couple scattered showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, the bigger story will be temperatures that will be moving into the mid 70s.
So get ready to put those umbrellas away and grab those sunglasses! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
