Shreveport police searching for missing woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Kendall Layman Dunlap? She’s been missing since January 6.
Police say she was last seen at Christus Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Kendall is 64-years-old, is 5′1″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.
According to police, her family says she suffers from a mental illness and they are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact SPD Det. Karam at (318) 673-7020.
