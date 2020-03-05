Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — A seemingly divided Supreme Court struggled with its first major abortion case of the Trump era, leaving Chief Justice John Roberts as the likely deciding vote.e. Roberts did not say enough to tip his hand in an hour of spirited arguments at the high court Wednesday. The court's election-year look at a Louisiana dispute could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. A decision should come by late June. The outcome could have huge consequences at a time when several states have passed laws, being challenged in the courts, that would ban abortions as early as six weeks.