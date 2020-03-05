Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor says he will commute the sentence of a woman convicted more than three decades ago of fatally shooting her husband, who had physically abused her. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced his intent to make Willie Mae Harris immediately eligible for parole. Harris was convicted in 1985 of first degree murder in the shooting death of her husband. Harris admitted to shooting her husband, but has said it was an accident related to self defense. Harris is legally blind and the state Parole Board has recommended she receive clemency several times over the years.