Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 points and broke Dallas' career triple-double record with his 22nd, helping the Mavericks hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime Wednesday night. Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and 12 rebounds in the nationally televised matchup between young stars Doncic and Zion Williamson. Williamson scored 21 points in 35 minutes in the first back-to-back of his NBA career. Doncic broke Jason Kidd’s record for triple-doubles just five days after his 21st birthday.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Texas A&M survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset No. 17 Auburn 78-75. Wendell Mitchell added 14 points and a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies navigate pick up their fifth league road win. The Tigers wiped out most of a nine-point deficit over the final 46 seconds as Texas A&M struggled at the free-throw line. Samir Doughty led Auburn with 25 points.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored 19 points and led a decisive surge in the final 13 minutes and Mississippi defeated Missouri 75-67. Tyree sparked a 10-2 run midway through the second half to give the Rebels a 63-55 lead with 8:18 left. Missouri never got closer than four points again, failing to score in the final two minutes. Tyree, in his final home appearance as a senior, added five assists and four rebounds. Xavier Pinson scored 16 points with five assists and four rebounds for Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mason Jones scored 36 points _ 20 in the first half _ and Arkansas kept its slender NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a 99-90 win over LSU. Arkansas led 55-34 at halftime and had three players score in double figures by intermission. Arkansas established its first-half cushion thanks to 16 LSU personal fouls and two technicals. The Razorbacks outscored LSU by nine from the line and scored 11 points off seven Tigers turnovers while giving the ball away just once in that span. Skylar Mays led the Tigers with 28 points,
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Unique Thompson and Daisa Alexander powered a 17-2 fourth-quarter run and Auburn beat Vanderbilt 77-67 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Thompson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Alexander scored 19 and had nine assists. Erin Howard added 15 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, for Auburn. The No. 13 seed Tigers play No. 5 seed and 25th-ranked Arkansas in the second round. Koi Love scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Vanderbilt. The freshman added seven rebounds and a season-high tying seven assists.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aijha Blackwell scored 16 points and Missouri beat Mississippi 64-53 in the Southeastern Conference tournament. The No. 11 seed Tigers play sixth-seeded Tennessee in the second round. Amber Smith hit a 3-pointer and Nadia Green hit 1 of 2 free throws and then made a layup to make it 34-24 at the end of the second quarter. Missouri scored 14 of the first 16 second-half points to make it 48-26 midway through the third quarter. Mimi Reid had 15 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a career-high four steals for 14th-seeded the Rebels, who have lost 17 in a row.