Furever Friends: Gizmo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Everyone say hello to Gizmo!
Gizmo is a 4-year old Papillon who is house trained and gets along with everyone he meets.
He is up to date with all of his shots and is in the process of being nurtured.
If you would like to learn more about Gizmo and his adoption fee visit ShreveportPetSavers.org
Remember, PetSavers can always use volunteer help. With the cold here, blankets are needed.
They can also take donations of dog food and monetary donations.
