Former Bossier City officer accused of murder hires new attorney

John Hardy’s new attorney believes rumors and misinformation has hurt his client’s chance for a fair trial.

By Kenley Hargett | March 4, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 10:20 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - John Hardy — the man accused in the death of Garrett Wilson — has hired new legal counsel.

Dhu Thompson is now his new attorney and is concerned about the unconfirmed media reports and rumors circulating on social media, about his client. He considers public opinion has cast a negative and convicting image of Hardy before he can have his day in court.

“I am 99 percent sure I will ask for a change of venue,” Thompson says. “I assured my client that he will receive just representation and his due process protected.”

When asked regarding Hardy’s innocence and facts of the case, Thompson would not speak on those matters and says the facts of the case would come out in court.

He also mentioned how he has requested the police report and any relevant documents pertaining to the facts of the case.

“I think it’s very irresponsible for anyone to put out information that may or may not be correct,” Thompson says.

Currently, Hardy remains in Bossier Max on a $1.3 million dollar bond.

A public defender previously represented Hardy.

