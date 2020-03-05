Firefighters battle blaze in Highland neighborhood

“It’s sad in a sense where not only for my family’s investment in it is gone, but also its historical significance in this neighborhood which I didn’t know about,” Berlin said. “I’ve had people call me and tell me they’ve been around the building or did business in this building 30, 40, 50 years ago and to hear that, it’s going to hurt some feelings for people who have been living here for a long time. It’s going to be a sad day for them as well. It’s a tough day for this neighborhood and my family.”