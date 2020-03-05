Firefighters battle blaze in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters are investigating an afternoon fire in the Highland neighborhood.
Shreveport Fire was dispatched to the 4900 block of Rutherford Street just before 10:50 this morning to a commercial building fire.
When firefighters arrived, the building located near the corner of Rutherford St and Gilbert Dr was fully engulfed. Additional backup units were called to protect nearby homes. Officials say it appears the building was vacant and no injuries have been reported at this time.
Michael Berlin, a relative of the owner of the building, says they used the building for antique storage and that they were in the process of trying to sell the property.
“We had a lot of interest,” Berlin said. “Apparently this building has historical significance in this neighborhood so we have had a lot of folks who showed interest.”
Berlin said they were dealing with people going on to the property.
“We heard there was some stealing going on so we got into the property and sure enough we found a couple of guys in there,” Berlin said. “We’ve had several guys we have come upon and nothing was dangerous about them, just homeless guys in the neighborhood that found a place to shelter really. That was about a month ago”
While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, Berlin has his suspicions.
“I suspect the investigation that the investigation will find something going on with those guys sleeping in there,” Berlin said. “Whether it’s a candle or a lit cigarette and someone fell asleep, I suspect that’s probably what they will find.”
Berlin says his relative that owns the building is devastated at the news.
“It’s sad in a sense where not only for my family’s investment in it is gone, but also its historical significance in this neighborhood which I didn’t know about,” Berlin said. “I’ve had people call me and tell me they’ve been around the building or did business in this building 30, 40, 50 years ago and to hear that, it’s going to hurt some feelings for people who have been living here for a long time. It’s going to be a sad day for them as well. It’s a tough day for this neighborhood and my family.”
Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
