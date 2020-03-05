Escape attempt prompts jail to tighten security

SEVIER COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - Two inmates are under close watch following an escape attempt from the Sevier County Jail on Monday afternoon.
The attempt was captured on surveillance video at the jail. The two inmates were considered minimum-security inmates and were on the exercise yard with others before the escape.
"One of them made his way over the fence," said Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry. "The second got to the top of the first fence and fell back into the yard. I guess he just gave up. The second then went to our perimeter fence.
Sheriff Gentry added that the minimum security exercise yard has one less row of razor wire.
Inmate Caleb Brown was ultimately unsuccessful in his escape. According to Sheriff Gentry, inmate William Cooper made his way to the nearest home 200 yards away and asked the residents for a change of clothes.
"If I was in jail and I escaped — I wouldn't go to the very first house I came to," Sheriff Gentry said. "And I really wouldn't go begging for clothes."
Cooper was back in custody 38 minutes after his escape. Sheriff Gentry said this incident showed a need to strengthen the jail's security system.
“My maintenance man said if a wasp flies through the wire — when he gets finished, they will lose their wings,” Sheriff Gentry said.
Gearren Gentry lives near the jail.
"Well, I think they need to keep them in jail and not let them out in the rec yard would be my thinking," he said.
According to Sheriff Gentry, there are more than 40 security cameras at the jail. In this case, it was possible for officers not to see the escape when it happened.
"It's just one of those chinks in our armor," Sheriff Gentry said. "We are going to have to work on setting up another place for someone else to help watch the cameras."
Both Brown and Cooper are back in jail, in a more secure lockup.
