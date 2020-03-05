Dry weather continues through the weekend for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - This beautiful and dry weather will continue through the weekend with no rain around. There will be clouds from time to time, but it will still be nice. Next week though, the rain chances will go back up.
This evening, the clouds will remain limited and the sunshine will be out. After sunset, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. If you have any evening plans you may need a light jacket. Temperatures will be falling to the 50s with some sports in the upper 40s.
Tonight, the clouds will still be vacant. Therefore the rain chances will be down to zilch. This also means that temperature will be on the cool side. As we wake up in the morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.
Friday looks to remain dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be up to the mid 60s, so it should be warm. After having a dreary and gloomy start to the week, we will have a great and beautiful finish to the week!
This weekend will also be nice. There will likely be more clouds around, but as of now, there is no chance of rain. Sunshine will be mixing its way in between those clouds though. So, I expect it to be very pretty during the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s. Some places will get close to the 70 degree mark! Don’t forget the time change and shift your clocks forward an hour Saturday night before bed!
Next week will start off on a wet note. A weak cold front will approach from the north and will help create a few showers Monday. I have the rain chances up to 60%. It should not be a washout. It will mostly be light to moderate rainfall. There should be a few storms involved, but it does not appear to contain any severe weather. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will not cool down at all. It will actually warm up some more. Tuesday and Wednesday should warm up to the mid 70s! It’s a sign that Spring is not far away! I do have a 20% chance of rain both days, but I am optimistic that those might decrease as we get closer. Either way, I do not expect a lot of sunshine though with plenty of clouds hanging around.
Have a great rest of the week and weekend!
