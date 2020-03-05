Construction on Sportran’s new multimodal resource center to begin in 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Last year the empty Sun Furniture City Store on the corner of Texas Avenue in Shreveport was finally purchased by Sportran. Their plan was to transform the old building into a food court and much more for riders and employees.
At the end of February, preliminary architectural designs were up outside the building showcasing what things will soon look like.
CEO Dinero Washington says they plan to spend nearly $1.7 million to completely transform the building into their new multimodal resource center. Washington says most of the money will come from the Federal Transit Administration and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Phase one of the project will create food and retail courts, a new safety training facility, and an exercise facility for employees.
“One of the stigmas in the world these days is that drivers and operators are not the healthiest people they should be,” said Washington. “So from me all the way down we’re looking at how do we improve our health, so putting a health facility as a part of this is also a big initiative for us.”
Washington says they are currently looking at vendors now to help occupy this space.
They’ve already hired an architect that’s drafted designs, and Washington says they are preparing bid documents and final designs this summer.
They are hoping to have everything implemented this fall so that they can begin construction on phase one in early 2021.
Phase two will transform the second floor of the building into Sportran’s new transit planning center.
“Our planning center will be an innovative way that we will bring different partners throughout our community, from state, federal, and local to support transit all in one facility,” said Washington. “(It’s) also building out something so that transit can be pushed forward in our community.”
This new multimodal resource center is just a short walk away from Sportran’s intermodal terminal. Many riders are excited about having more food options nearby.
“That’d be great because people need a place to eat from here taking the buses and everything,” said rider Raymond Chandler. “It’ll be helpful.”
“It’s something affordable, good and quick so I think that would be good,” said rider Tiki Norton.
The intermodal terminal has a small store with snacks inside, but riders say that’s just not enough.
“The little area they have in there is so small,” said rider Holly Sandford. “It’s just snacks.”
“We literally missed one bus because the line was so backed up,” said rider Tasha Butts.
Washington says they will add bus stops around the new multimodal resource center so that riders can be dropped off there if they don’t want to walk from the intermodal terminal.
He is anticipating phase one to be completed sometime in 2021 with construction on phase two starting shortly after.
He’s hoping to have the entire building completely done by late 2022, early 2023.
