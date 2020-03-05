Beautiful weekend ahead for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - The weather will be very cooperative this weekend as the rain stays away. It will be great weather to enjoy! Here’s what to expect.
Saturday will start off on a cool note. The temperatures will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s. You’ll need a jacket if you head out the door early in the morning. There should be sunny conditions giving way for a few more clouds in the afternoon. Sunshine will still be peeking its way through the clouds at times, so it will not be complete overcast. The best part is that it will be rain-free! Temperature wise, it will warm up to the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Sunday will start off cool again. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s as the sun rises over the horizon. By the afternoon though, it will warm up to the upper 60s! Some places will reach the 70s! So, it will be nice and warm. The question becomes the sky conditions. There will be cloud cover for sure, but how much exactly? As of now, the forecast calls for partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day.
There is the possibility that the clouds are a little more limited. Our high resolution computer models cannot see that far out to Sunday, so it is difficult to say with a lot of confidence what the sky will look like. There is the optimism that there will be more sunshine with only a few clouds. What is official is that there will not be any rain. So, at least it will stay dry, even with more clouds around.
Also, don’t forget the time change this weekend! Make sure to push the time ahead one hour Saturday night before going to bed. We Spring forward on Sunday, technically at 2:00 AM. So, if you use a traditional clock, you’ll need to set it forward one hour. Otherwise, your smartphone will do it for you. Now, the sun will set much later in the day! This is also a good reminder to change batteries for smoke alarms and weather radios.
Take advantage of the dry weather this weekend as some rain will be possible next week!
