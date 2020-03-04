Wet and stormy Wednesday for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking some wet and stormy conditions across the ArkLaTex this morning. We have even seen some severe weather, but the overriding story today will be heavy rain and thunderstorms across the region. Expect the heaviest rain to fall during the morning hours with scattered storms possible all throughout the day. Scattered wet weather should clear out during the overnight hours and by the mid morning sunny skies will return Thursday. This will continue through the weekend along with highs temperatures generally in the mid 60s. Looking ahead to next week, shows our next weather maker moving in on Monday and high temperatures right around the 70 degree mark.