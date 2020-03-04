Wet and stormy Wednesday for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking some wet and stormy conditions across the ArkLaTex this morning. We have even seen some severe weather, but the overriding story today will be heavy rain and thunderstorms across the region. Expect the heaviest rain to fall during the morning hours with scattered storms possible all throughout the day. Scattered wet weather should clear out during the overnight hours and by the mid morning sunny skies will return Thursday. This will continue through the weekend along with highs temperatures generally in the mid 60s. Looking ahead to next week, shows our next weather maker moving in on Monday and high temperatures right around the 70 degree mark.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you have the rain gear, because while you may dry now that will be changing quickly. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will moving through the ArkLaTex all morning long. While very isolated we can’t rule out some severe thunderstorms across parts of the region as there is decent amounts of instability in the air. Highest temperatures will occur during the morning hours and by the afternoon temperatures should be falling into the mid 50s.
Rain should move out during the overnight hours and by early Thursday morning skies should start to clear and most us will sunny skies by the early afternoon hours Thursday. Even though the front will move through during the day today high temperatures Thursday are shaping up to be in the mid to upper 60s. The sunny weather will continue on Friday and as we head into the weekend expect seasonal temperatures and slowly increasing clouds. If you have any weekend plans you should be in good shape.
As we look ahead to next week our next chance for rain will hit as soon as we kick off the work week on Monday. Rain and a couple scattered thunderstorms will be moving through during the day before clearing during the evening. Forecast highs will be in the low 70s as we head into next week as our average temperatures are slowly moving up as we get closer and closer to spring.
So get ready for a wet Wednesday for the ArkLaTex, but don’t we will get to close the week on a sunny and pleasant note. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
