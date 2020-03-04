UConn looks to knock off No. 21 Houston

SUPER SENIORS: Houston's Nate Hinton, Caleb Mills and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 37.5 percent of the 112 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.