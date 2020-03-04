Rain ends tonight with sunshine to finish the week

(KSLA) - The rain will finally come to an end by tonight and the sunshine will return as we close out the rest of this week. Some more heavy rain is possible tonight, but there will not be any more severe weather.
This evening, there will be some light to moderate rain around. There could be some heavy downpours in a couple places. Rain chances will increase as we go into the overnight hours. If you are heading out the door this evening, you’ll still need your umbrella. Temperatures will also be on the cool side. It will be in the 50s.
Tonight, there will be one more round of some rain. I do expect a couple downpours in a few places. We should not see any severe weather though. That includes small hail. The rain will be off and on throughout the night. There might be a lingering shower near sunrise, but it will all come to an end shortly after. I have the rain chances up to 60% for tonight. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s by Thursday morning.
By Thursday morning, the rain will wind down and move away. As mentioned, there could be a few small lingering showers as the sun comes up and we start the day., but they will be gone after an hour or two. The clouds will follow behind the rain, so the sunshine should return by the afternoon! Temperatures will be a little warmer, and will reach the mid 60s, thanks to the sunshine. It should be a nice day!
Friday looks to remain dry with plenty of sunshine. There will be clouds passing by from time to time. Rain chances are down to zero. Temperatures will be up to the mid 60s, so it should be warm. After having a dreary and gloomy start to the week, we will have a great and beautiful finish to the week!
This weekend will also be nice. There will likely be more clouds around, but as of now, there is no chance of rain. Sunshine will be mixing its way in between those clouds though. So, I expect it to be very pretty during the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s. Don’t forget the time change and shift your clocks forward an hour Saturday night before bed!
Next week will start off on a wet note. A weak cold front will approach from the north and will help create a few showers Monday. I have the rain chances up to 60%. There should be a few storms involved, but it does not appear to contain any severe weather. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s.
Behind the cold front, it will not cool down at all with the temperatures. It will actually warm up some more. Tuesday and Wednesday should warm up to the mid 70s! It’s a sign that Spring is not far away! I do have a 20% chance of rain both days, but I am optimistic that those might decrease as we get closer. Either way, I do not expect a lot of sunshine though.
Have a great rest of the week!
