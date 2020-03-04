Man dead, woman injured in shooting at Texarkana business

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a shooting at an East Texas business.
Authorities got the call around 2 p.m. to Cosmetology Academy of Texarkana. That’s in the 4100 block of Kings Highway in the 989 Plaza strip mall.
According to authorities on the scene, a man walked into the business and shot a woman the leg, according to Texarkana Texas Police Spokesman Shawn Vaughan. There were others inside the business at the time.
He then walked outside the building and fatally shot himself.
No one else was injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
