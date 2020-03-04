Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-ARKANSAS
Arkansas candidate backed by GOP groups wins court race
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The chief judge for the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission and wife of the state Republican Party chairman has been elected to the Supreme Court after a race that focused on her GOP ties. Barbara Webb on Tuesday defeated Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring Justice Jo Hart. Webb won an eight-year term to the seven-member court. Arkansas' high court races are nonpartisan, but Webb had been criticized over her appeals to GOP voters. She had the backing of Sen. Tom Cotton and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.
ELECTION 2020-ARKANSAS-THE LATEST
The Latest: Biden wins Democratic primary in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Joe Biden has won Arkansas' Democratic presidential primary. The state has 31 delegates at stake. The solidly Republican state has seen intense interest from Democratic presidential hopefuls who have crowding airwaves with ads and lining up endorsements. Arkansas' Republican Legislature last year voted to move the state's primary in presidential years from May to March. Arkansas' Republican Legislature last year voted to move the state's primary in presidential years from May to March.
OBIT-SCHUECK
Businessman, Arkansas Highway Commission chair Schueck dies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission and longtime businessman Tom Schueck has died at age 78. Schueck's son, Patrick Schueck, said his father died Tuesday morning. A cause of death was not released. Tom Schueck founded what is now Lexicon Construction and Fabrication in the 1960s. He was appointed to the state Highway Commission by then-Gov. Mike Beebe in 2011. Schueck was currently the commission chairman with his term to expire in January 2021. Gov. Asa Hutchinson called Schueck “a true leader in business and public service.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Report says virus outbreak making mark on Midwest economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Worries about a new virus that's infected tens of thousands of people globally are making a mark on the economy of a nine-state region in the Midwest and Plains. A new survey report says the Mid-American Business Conditions Index sank in February to 52.8 from 57.2 in January. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the softer reading and the economic harm from the virus should concern policymakers. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
BICYCLIST'S DEATH-ACQUITTAL
Arkansas man acquitted in retrial in bicyclist's death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who had previously been found guilty in the death of a bicyclist has been acquitted after he had appealed his original conviction and was retried. Justin Van Smith had been found guilty in May by a Little Rock judge and sentenced to 10 months in jail in the October 2017 death of 30-year-old Vincent Lynell Tio Jackson. Smith, 48 appealed the verdict and the case was sent back before a jury last week in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Jurors acquitted him on Thursday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS-UNIVERSITIES
Arkansas universities cancel study abroad amid virus concern
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Several Arkansas universities have canceled study abroad programs in Italy amid fears over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville announced on Friday it was suspending academic operations at its Rome Center for the rest of the spring semester, and all of its American students there are returning to the U.S. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville spokesman John Thomas tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that 40 students had been studying at the Rome Center this semester, along with 60 students from other schools. Officials at Harding University in Searcy had previously announced they were closing its campus in Florence and pulling its students.