High school entrepreneurs compete for a shot at $10,000

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Teams of high school students from across Caddo Parish went head-to-head Wednesday morning, in a unique and challenging competition meant to build entrepreneurial skills.
The ‘Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge’ forced students to innovate viable, new business models and then pitch the plan to local professionals. The Brees Dream Foundation and Junior Achievement of North Louisiana hosted the competition.
“All of the things that I learned about business will help me a lot when I’m older and have to go into adult life,” said Alexis Haley, a junior from Captain Shreve High School. “A lot of students complain that school doesn’t prepare you for adult life...this has taught me more about the business aspect of things.”
The winning team from Wednesday’s competition will travel to the University of Louisiana - Lafayette to compete against other teams from all corners of the state. The winning team in Louisiana will receive a $10,000 scholarship or career training funds.
“As our economy is changing, it’s important we start to train students of how to be an entrepreneur,” said Julie Milam, a board member for Junior Achievement of North Louisiana. “We get them to think so much deeper about their product or their service.”
The state competition in March 19.
