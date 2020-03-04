Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 28 points, D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 139-134. Zion Williamson scored 25 points and Jrue Holiday had 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which dropped its second straight at home and fell four games behind Memphis for the Western Conference's final playoff spot. James Johnson scored 19 points and Juancho Hernangomez had 16 to help Minnesota win for just the third time in 23 games. Lonzo Ball scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram had 24 for New Orleans.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Saben Lee scored a career-high 38 points, including 15 over the final five-plus minutes to lead Vanderbilt to an 87-79 upset of Alabama. Lee made 6 of 7 3-pointers for the Commodores, who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Lee made three 3-pointers, scored on a couple of drives and hit two free throws over the final 5:12 to carry Vandy past the Crimson Tide. The loss to the SEC's last-place team was likely a fatal blow to Alabama's already shaky NCAA Tournament hopes barring a huge run at the league tournament. Kira Lewis Jr. led the Tide with 30 points and eight assists.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar scored 20 points on his Senior Night and pushed the Gamecocks to an 83-71 win over Mississippi State. Kotsar, A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant, who threw down two highlight-reel dunks among his 12 points, helped keep the Gamecocks in range. Tyson Carter led the Bulldogs with 24 points, including 10 straight in one second-half stretch.
UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is ruling out no contingencies when it comes to coronavirus and the NCAA Tournament. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy did not dismiss the possibility of games being played with no fans in arenas. The games presumably would still be televised. The NCAA declined further comment to The Associated Press on the possibility of no fans in the stands. Also, the NCAA announced it has established a coronavirus advisory panel of medical, public health and epidemiology experts and NCAA schools. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline will lead the group.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley brings more than just a 23-game win streak and an unblemished Southeastern Conference record into the league tournament this week. Staley says she's got a well-earned confidence and peace of mind about how her young team will perform in its first taste of the postseason. The top-ranked Gamecocks are the event's No. 1 seed after going 16-0 against league opponents this season. Staley's team starts three freshman and she acknowledges occasionally wondering when things might overwhelm her team. But lately she's stopped worrying and counted on her players to perform as they have all season.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Trhae Mitchell posted 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry South Alabama to a 58-54 win over Texas State, the Jaguars' eighth consecutive victory. Andre Fox scored the game's final 12 points. He made back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it at 54-all with 2:18 left, added a layup about a minute later and capped the scoring with two free throws with 16 seconds to play. Texas State went 0 for 5 from the field and missed the front end of a one-and-one over the final 3 1/2 minutes. Mason Harrell led the Bobcats with 13 points.