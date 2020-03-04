Catholic Diocese of Shreveport prepares for Coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Catholic Diocese of Shreveport is taking steps to protect people in its daily mass and in its school system ahead of any arrival of the coronavirus.
At mass, there’s an emphasis on reducing contact between parishioners and anything possibly touched by someone else, like drinking from the same wine chalice.
At the Diocese schools it’s all about keeping the place as germ-free as possible.
Whether it be spraying on or wiping off disinfectant, you can’t miss all the cleaning taking place at Saint John Berchmans Catholic School on Jordan Street in Shreveport.
The principal, Dr. Jennifer Deason, told us she delivers a daily reminder to students during morning announcements.
"Cough into your elbow and you wash those hands and you use the Kleenex. And we don't spread germs."
Sarah Duncan is a mother of three, an art teacher and school counselor at Saint John Berchmans.
Her first task, she told us, it to help keep the situation in perspective.
“We lose more people to flu every year than we already have with the coronavirus, but is leading all the news stations.”
At home, Duncan recalled just the other morning when one of her own kids delivered the latest news to her about the coronavirus.
"It’s in Texas now, mom!' And it’s like, so there’s one person in the state of Texas. And it’s like, 'Ope, the end is near, you know. Cover your plants!”
But Duncan explained she takes the virus very seriously. That’s why they have had recent discussions with students, some of whom have been bombarded with information coming from all sides.
While also trying to remove any panic or misinformation, she recalled a different conversation with her kids.
“The 8-year-old was telling the 6-year-old, is like, ‘oh yeah, you could die.’ ‘Woh, woh.’ He’s like, 'but you can mom, you can. People die from it.”
Duncan said she’s left with one over-arching conclusion about the coronavirus and us:
"The amount of psychological response that we have to this is almost as important as the physical response to this."
And the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Shreveport, Sister Carol Shively, said they keep a close eye on the percentage of those out sick.
She described 15 percent as a typical threshold to cancel classes.
"And that can be an indicator of many things, not just that you need to shut down school. But it can be an indicator that maybe it's just our staff."
Sister Shively also told us she’s keeping in regular contact with emergency and homeland security officials, to know if or when it may be necessary to take more action.
