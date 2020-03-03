Questions linger after 6-year-old struck and killed by truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Troubling questions remain unanswered two days after a pickup truck hit and killed a 6-year-old girl who was trying to cross one of the more dangerous highways in the area Saturday night.
It all happened in the 4700 block of North Market Street, not too far north of the Highway 1 and Highway 71 split in far north Shreveport.
The deadly accident claimed the life of 6-year-old Ariana Petteway.
For the last 15 or so years, we have reported on a number of people trying to cross that busy 4-lane section of North Market Street, only to be hit and killed.
After this latest deadly accident, a makeshift memorial site was set up where Petteway died.
Friends and neighbors of the family told us that Petteway was with some friends when she tried to cross North Market just after 7 p.m. She never made it across.
Neighborhood residents like Dale Stetson asked a question so many others have asked, as well.
“What is she doing on Highway 1 at 6-years-old?”
Police said that question is all part of the investigation.
And fellow resident Karden Durden said it's no secret this area has been a very dangerous one for pedestrians over the years.
“One of my neighbors say (sic) since he’s been staying here, he’s been staying over there 17 years, and say like some 18 people done got hit by a car trying to cross North Market.”
In fact, Durden told us that his kids were among the group with Petteway Saturday night.
But green paint now marks the area where the pickup hit Petteway.
And it was Stetson who reflected on how this tragedy might have been prevented.
"It's a shame before God that it could happen because right down there is a pedestrian crossing."
KSLA News 12 was there during construction of that crosswalk back in 2008, not long after the deaths of two young kids in the area.
Some residents explained that crosswalk is not used as much because drivers don’t always stop when the flashing lights turn on and that having only one crosswalk means having to walk a lot farther just to cross.
So, they contend more crosswalks are needed north of there, as well.
In the wake of this deadly accident, Marcus Franks recalled his middle school days at a bus stop on this portion of North Market Street.
Franks said he could only watch as a young girl at a bus stop across the street jumped into the road to retrieve a ball.
"By the time I look to the left she was getting ran over. I kind of like, just, it messed up everything, man. She actually passed away at the scene."
Franks, now a local rapper and radio personality, known as “Koboogie” has had well over a decade to think about the deadly accident he witnessed and how to prevent future tragedies like this one.
“It’s time for us to kind of like get a reduced speed limit sign or traffic light any one. But I would think it would take more time getting those traffic lights up, began Franks.
"But we could have that reduced speeding sign up immediately. I mean somebody could be working on that right now. The only thing it is a pole, sticking it in the ground.”
No charges have been filed in this case, at this time. But Shreveport Police said it remains under investigation.
