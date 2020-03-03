Man dead following deputy involved shooting

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating following a fatal deputy-involved shooting on Monday, March 2.
Deputies got the call just after 2 p.m. to Williams Road in Keithville.
According to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, someone called 911 saying that a man was in front of his home waving a weapon around. When the first deputy got to the scene, the man was sitting in his car.
Both the deputy and the man got out of their vehicles at the same time, that's when the deputy noticed he was still armed.
"The Deputy in a loud voice told him to drop the gun, drop the gun, drop the gun and the guy never did," Sheriff Prator said. "He pointed the gun at him, at the deputy, the deputy then shot the now-deceased person."
Prator added that the deputy shot the man a total of eleven times. A second deputy who was on the scene attempted to perform CPR, but the man died.
The weapon, it turns out, was makeshift.
“A pipe that is black taped, the cylinder is black taped underneath a pipe and it has a wooden handle on it that is also black taped,” Sheriff Prator said. “So all this time we are thinking it is an actual firearm, and it is part of a firearm, but I don’t think it would be operable.”
Sheriff Prator went on to say that the incident appears to be suicide by cop. He added that texts obtained by CPSO that the man stated "someone is going to die tonight."
Authorities have yet to identify the man.
