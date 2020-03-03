Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Several Arkansas universities have canceled study abroad programs in Italy amid fears over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville announced on Friday it was suspending academic operations at its Rome Center for the rest of the spring semester, and all of its American students there are returning to the U.S. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville spokesman John Thomas tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that 40 students had been studying at the Rome Center this semester, along with 60 students from other schools. Officials at Harding University in Searcy had previously announced they were closing its campus in Florence and pulling its students.