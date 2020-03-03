Investigators say arsonist set fire to historic restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department stated Monday that someone set fire to a restaurant that had stood the test of time.
According to a news release, investigators believe the arsonist set the fire that destroyed the old Don’s Seafood building, located at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Kings Highway. The restaurant closed in 2008. The building was destroyed in the early morning hours of January 30th.
Investigators also believe they know who caused the fire.
“While the investigation is ongoing, fire investigators have gathered enough conclusive evident (evidence) to identify a person of interest in this case,” the news release stated.
If an arrest is made, the case file will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.
