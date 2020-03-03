Heavy rain Wednesday then sunshine to end the week

(KSLA) - Heavy rain will return to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. There will be heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms. The severe risk is low, and the rain will come to an end early Thursday.
This evening, there will be more rain, but it will be on the light side. I do not expect any heavy downpours. The rain will likely be enough to require your umbrella as you head out the door. Temperatures will be gradually falling, but should stay in the 60s until later overnight. It may be one of those evening to try and stay in.
Overnight, the rain will be limited, but a couple showers are certainly possible. I have a 30% chance of rain for tonight. Most of the rain will be arriving early in the morning. Temperatures tonight will cool to the mid 50s by sunrise. You’ll probably need a jacket in the morning, but you’ll definitely need your umbrella.
Wednesday will be a bad day. I have rain chances up to 80%. There will be off and on showers throughout the day. The heaviest rain will be in the morning. By the afternoon, it will become more scattered with not as heavy of rainfall. You’ll need that umbrella all day if you get out of the house at all. Temperatures will be a little cooler though. It will only warm up to the mid to upper 50s. With that said, there should not be as much energy in the atmosphere, so the number of storms will be limited. With that said, there should not be any severe weather.
By Thursday morning, the rain will wind down and move away. I think it should be gone by sunrise. The clouds will follow behind the rain, so the sunshine should return by the afternoon! Most of us will go throughout the day without a drop on our head! Temperatures will be a little warmer, and will reach the mid 60s. It should be a nice day!
Friday looks to remain dry with plenty of sunshine. There will be clouds passing by from time to time. Rain chances are down to zero. Temperatures will be up to the mid 60s, so it should be warm. After having a dreary and gloomy start to the week, we will have a great and beautiful finish to the week!
This weekend will also be nice. There will likely be more clouds around, but as of now, there is no chance of rain. Sunshine will be mixing its way in between those clouds though. So, I expect it to be very pretty during the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s. Don’t forget the time change and shift your clocks forward an hour Saturday night before bed!
Have a great week and try to stay dry on Wednesday!
