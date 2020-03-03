Heavy rain Wednesday then sunshine to end the week

Wednesday will be a bad day. I have rain chances up to 80%. There will be off and on showers throughout the day. The heaviest rain will be in the morning. By the afternoon, it will become more scattered with not as heavy of rainfall. You’ll need that umbrella all day if you get out of the house at all. Temperatures will be a little cooler though. It will only warm up to the mid to upper 50s. With that said, there should not be as much energy in the atmosphere, so the number of storms will be limited. With that said, there should not be any severe weather.